Motor sector worries sharing parts will fall foul of competition laws

Cities intensify Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as outbreaks widen, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand
China’s car exports rose more than 50% in the first nine months of 2022, shipping out more than 2-million vehicles
Fazel fills a vacancy left by Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose term ended in March
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
The state-owned development financier now owns 32.45% of the Maputo-based aluminium smelter
Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand
SPONSORED | Sector faces added challenges of aging infrastructure, systems needing integration, manual processes and increasingly complex environments
Moscow has blamed Kyiv for an attack on its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments
The seasoned batsman hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram
His unconventional marketing of the energy drink revolutionised the beverages industry
The motor sector fears it could fall foul of competition laws if it attempts to design common components for multiple vehicle brands to encourage new investment in the SA industry, Toyota SA president Andrew Kirby believes.
Vehicle production numbers are not enough to attract wholesale localisation of the parts that go into SA-made cars and pickups. The entire production of the local industry, across seven assembly plants and more than 10 product ranges, is less than that of a single plant in some countries. That is why nearly 60% of the average value of SA-made cars and pickups comes from imported components...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Motor sector worries sharing parts will fall foul of competition laws
Besides attracting investment, SA-designed components for motor brands would cushion the sector against global components shortages
The motor sector fears it could fall foul of competition laws if it attempts to design common components for multiple vehicle brands to encourage new investment in the SA industry, Toyota SA president Andrew Kirby believes.
Vehicle production numbers are not enough to attract wholesale localisation of the parts that go into SA-made cars and pickups. The entire production of the local industry, across seven assembly plants and more than 10 product ranges, is less than that of a single plant in some countries. That is why nearly 60% of the average value of SA-made cars and pickups comes from imported components...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.