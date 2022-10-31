×

Motor sector worries sharing parts will fall foul of competition laws

Besides attracting investment, SA-designed components for motor brands would cushion the sector against global components shortages

31 October 2022 - 05:09

The motor sector fears it could fall foul of competition laws if it attempts to design common components for multiple vehicle brands to encourage new investment in the SA industry, Toyota SA president Andrew Kirby believes.

Vehicle production numbers are not enough to attract wholesale localisation of the parts that go into SA-made cars and pickups. The entire production of the local industry, across seven assembly plants and more than 10 product ranges, is less than that of a single plant in some countries. That is why nearly 60% of the average value of SA-made cars and pickups comes from imported components...

