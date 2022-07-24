×

Localisation at the heart of state’s policy approach to electric vehicles, says body

24 July 2022 - 16:43 DAVID FURLONGER

The government’s reluctance to countenance a “knee-jerk” reaction to demands for immediate automotive policy change to embrace electric vehicles (EV) suggests a desire to protect the localisation and employment values of existing policy, Renai Moothilal, director of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam), said on Friday.  

He said the SA Automotive Masterplan (SAAM), launched in July 2021, already offers the same investment incentives to EV manufacturers and components suppliers as to those involved with internal combustion engines (ICE). While a few “tweaks” might help, he said the department of trade, industry & competition, which manages automotive policy, did not want to risk its underlying, long-term principles...

