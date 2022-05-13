×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | The uncertain future of SA’s automotive industry as geopolitical tension mounts

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Furlonger from the Financial Mail, who specialises in SA’s automotive industry

13 May 2022 - 14:35 Mudiwa Gavaza
BMW plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW plant. Picture: SUPPLIED

The economics around SA’s automotive sector is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Furlonger from the Financial Mail, who specialises in SA’s automotive industry. 

The discussion begins by looking at factors affecting the local automotive sector. 

Furlonger says SA has not been immune to the supply chain challenges experienced globally.

Join the discussion:

Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and shortages of key automotive parts pose risks to the motor industry’s planned growth. In light of those headwinds, the Automotive Business Council (Naamsa) has asked for a review of the industry’s master plan, saying its goals may no longer be feasible in the allotted timespan.

Furlonger explains that the master plan had been based on industry performance from 2018, a completely different reality to today. As such, Naamsa was asking for the plan, which started in 2021, to be revised to reflect lower production numbers as a result of Covid-19.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

With regards to the ongoing war in Europe, Furlonger says Russia and Ukraine have a direct impact on the automotive sector given that both are big suppliers of resources such as palladium and inputs for semiconductors. While the industry has multiple sources for each of the inputs, disruptions due to the war have had a bearing on global supplies. 

Topics of discussion include: supply chains issues in the automotive sector; disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine; import versus export of locally produced vehicles; consumer demand; and an outlook for the sector. 

The discussion ends with a look at dynamics in the consumer market, given the surge in used-vehicle demand caused by the pandemic and how that has fed into manufacturing. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

Chip shortage halts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in some BMWs

The bottleneck in semiconductor supply has affected the availability of certain car features
Life
21 hours ago

WATCH: Auto industry faces formidable headwinds

Business Day TV talks to Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA
Economy
2 days ago

PODCAST | SA is weathering the global geopolitical storm well, says analyst

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics.
Markets
1 month ago

Pandemic sets SA automotive industry back by years

The motor industry wants the sector’s master plan revised after several ‘adverse’ events since 2019
Economy
4 days ago

PODCAST | Global construction activity is expected to grow by 2.2% in 2022

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nicholas Fearnley, head of global construction forecasting at Oxford Economics
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
10X’s purchase of CoreShares will create an ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank charges 67 staff members with gross ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom to offer unsecured loans up to R350,000 ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Food and vegetable oil prices soar as consumers ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
SAB to use SA as springboard to uncork growth in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.