State must play ‘activist’ role in the economy, says Ramaphosa
The president cites the motor industry as a prime example of the success of state assistance
13 June 2022 - 05:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the state should ideally be more active in the economy, supporting sectors as it has done with the automotive sector.
At a media briefing on Friday, Ramaphosa said state support to economic sectors would depend on the availability of resources...
