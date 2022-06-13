×

Economy

State must play ‘activist’ role in the economy, says Ramaphosa

The president cites the motor industry as a prime example of the success of state assistance

13 June 2022 - 05:10 Linda Ensor and David Furlonger

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the state should ideally be more active in the economy, supporting sectors as it has done with the automotive sector.

At a media briefing on Friday, Ramaphosa said state support to economic sectors would depend on the availability of resources...

