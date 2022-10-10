Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index closes at its lowest level since November 2020
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Saad al-Kaabi wants to speed up development of two oil wells, but says deep offshore development is complicated
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Transitioning SA’s transport sector, which accounts for 11% of the country’s carbon emissions, to include more low-carbon options will be necessary to reach the country’s climate goals, but this transition must also extend options to the majority who still travel on foot.
In this respect the transition of the transport sector shares important similarities with the shift in the electricity sector — importantly, these transition processes must not only focus on decarbonisation, but also on rolling out these services to the share of the population that still lack access to electricity or transport...
Decarbonising SA’s largely pedestrian transport sector
A lack of co-ordination and planning at government level is hobbling the changeover from road to rail
