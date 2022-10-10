×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Decarbonising SA’s largely pedestrian transport sector

A lack of co-ordination and planning at government level is hobbling the changeover from road to rail

BL Premium
10 October 2022 - 17:41 Denene Erasmus

Transitioning SA’s transport sector, which accounts for 11% of the country’s carbon emissions, to include more low-carbon options will be necessary to reach the country’s climate goals, but this transition must also extend options to the majority who still travel on foot.

In this respect the transition of the transport sector shares important similarities with the shift in the electricity sector — importantly, these transition processes must not only focus on decarbonisation, but also on rolling out these services to the share of the population that still lack access to electricity or transport...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.