The status of electric vehicles (EV) as elite products that only wealthy South Africans can afford makes it hard for the government to incentivise their local sale, according to Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, deputy director-general of the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC).
While the global shift from petrol and diesel internal combustion engines (ICE) will eventually take hold in SA, she said any government encouragement should be directed at manufacturing, to support investment and job creation. “It is important that the transition is not led by imported EVs,” she said last week...
Success for EVs in SA ‘lies with manufacturing and job creation’
High prices of these ‘elite’ vehicles makes it hard to justify government incentives for the industry, says department of trade, industry & competition
