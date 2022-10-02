×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Success for EVs in SA ‘lies with manufacturing and job creation’

High prices of these ‘elite’ vehicles makes it hard to justify government incentives for the industry, says department of trade, industry & competition

BL Premium
02 October 2022 - 15:41

The status of electric vehicles (EV) as elite products that only wealthy South Africans can afford makes it hard for the government to incentivise their local sale, according to Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, deputy director-general of the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC).

While the global shift from petrol and diesel internal combustion engines (ICE) will eventually take hold in SA, she said any government encouragement should be directed at manufacturing, to support investment and job creation. “It is important that the transition is not led by imported EVs,” she said last week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.