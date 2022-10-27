×

National

Ramaphosa comments escalate SA’s diplomatic fallout with Washington

Western countries led by US issue warnings to their citizens in SA that a terrorist attack is in the offing in Sandton

27 October 2022 - 20:42 Erin Bates

In an escalation of SA’s diplomatic fallout with the US, President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised Washington’s warning of an expected terrorist attack in Sandton on Saturday as “unfortunate” and pre-emptive.         

“It is quite unfortunate the US issued that type of warning without having any type of discussion with us,” Ramaphosa said during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Pretoria on Thursday. ..

