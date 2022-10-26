×

Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror attack in Sandton

Minister in the presidency says SA followed up asking for evidence, but none was given

26 October 2022 - 15:49 Erin Bates
UPDATED 26 October 2022 - 23:56

The US government issued a security alert on Wednesday and warned its embassy staff about a possible terrorist attack in Sandton, reportedly planned for Saturday, October 29.

But minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has rejected the US government’s cautionary warning. He said SA followed up asking for evidence, but none was given...

