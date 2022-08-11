ANTON HARBER: Racist, ignorant and brutally honest, BlenderBot3 is all too human

Fed officials say the central bank will ‘stick to its guns’, despite softening inflation
The private sector would then employ more people as demand increases
The former eThekwini mayor and 21 others are charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption related to a R320m Durban Solid Waste contract
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
The UK shopping centre owner says rent collection has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, while it is seeing encouraging signs for retailer turnover
Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Labour shortages, soaring energy costs and Russia’s war in Ukraine are propelling prices for kitchen staples to new records, dragging family finances along for the ride
Middle-order batsman off to a great start with 86 in the first innings of the first tour match
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
The media story of the week has to be Meta’s publicly available trial of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, BlenderBot3. The Facebook company made the robot available online for anyone in the US to try it out. You just log on, exchange greetings and start the conversation.
It turns out the robot offers a mix of inanity, brutal honesty, ignorance, stupidity, malicious disinformation, fantasy, racism and anti-Semitism. It is more human than we might have expected...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANTON HARBER: Racist, ignorant and brutally honest, BlenderBot3 is all too human
Meta’s artificial intelligence robot is consistently inconsistent as it learns from the internet
The media story of the week has to be Meta’s publicly available trial of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, BlenderBot3. The Facebook company made the robot available online for anyone in the US to try it out. You just log on, exchange greetings and start the conversation.
It turns out the robot offers a mix of inanity, brutal honesty, ignorance, stupidity, malicious disinformation, fantasy, racism and anti-Semitism. It is more human than we might have expected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.