×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE firms as investors brace for US company earnings reports

There are fears that the reports will indicate an economy set to slow dramatically, one analyst says

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 11:07 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed with investors’ eyes US corporate earnings season.

Investors are watching the corporate earnings season in the US for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.