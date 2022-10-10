×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Satawu to join Transnet strike

Business Day TV speaks to Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemes

10 October 2022 - 21:42
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Transnet’s application to interdict a strike by members of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has been thrown out by the labour court. The union is now set to join the strike. Satawu’s Amanda Tshemes spoke to Business Day TV to give details on the union’s position.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Transnet talks deadlock despite minister’s intervention over strike

Labour minister joins the mediation as miners start to count the cost in lost output
Companies
15 hours ago

WATCH: What Opec’s 2-million barrel cut could mean for SA

Business Day TV speaks to David Elmes from  Warwick Business School
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: Africa’s Pulse: Sub-Saharan Africa’s difficult road to recovery

Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Economy
5 days ago

WATCH: Finding value in ETF market

Business Day TV speaks to CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Emerging market currencies take hit on dollar strength

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst, Kim Silberman
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Satawu poised to join Transnet strike on Monday
National / Labour
2.
SA to strengthen ties at Washington meetings with ...
National
3.
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair appears in ...
National
4.
Itac investigates after firm asks for higher ...
National
5.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke spells out ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.