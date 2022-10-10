Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index closes at its lowest level since November 2020
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Saad al-Kaabi wants to speed up development of two oil wells, but says deep offshore development is complicated
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Transnet’s application to interdict a strike by members of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has been thrown out by the labour court. The union is now set to join the strike. Satawu’s Amanda Tshemes spoke to Business Day TV to give details on the union’s position.
WATCH: Satawu to join Transnet strike
Business Day TV speaks to Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemes
