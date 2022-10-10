×

Companies / Mining

Transnet talks deadlock despite minister’s intervention over strike

Labour minister joins the mediation as miners start to count the cost in lost output

10 October 2022 - 08:35 Nico Gous, Andries Mahlangu and Thando Maeko
A strike by thousands of rail, pipeline and ports workers at Transnet is set to enter its sixth day on Tuesday after mediated talks to end the stalemate over higher wages hit a deadlock, boding ill for shipments of SA minerals and the prospects for the broader economy.

“We regret that despite the efforts of the CCMA, the parties were unable to reach each other,” said labour minister Thulas Nxesi, who intervened in the talks between union leaders and Transnet facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), a dispute resolution body...

