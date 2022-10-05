Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
The World Bank says out-of-control inflation is taking a toll on SA and other Sub-Saharan countries, but there is not enough fiscal space to respond. The institution has urged African governments to restore macroeconomic stability and protect the poor amid slow growth and high inflation. Business Day TV caught up with Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa, to discuss Africa’s Pulse, the region’s biannual macroeconomic analysis, in greater detail.
WATCH: Africa’s Pulse: Sub-Saharan Africa’s difficult road to recovery
