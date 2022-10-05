×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Africa’s Pulse: Sub-Saharan Africa’s difficult road to recovery

Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa

05 October 2022 - 21:24
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

The World Bank says out-of-control inflation is taking a toll on SA and other Sub-Saharan countries, but there is not enough fiscal space to respond. The institution has urged African governments to restore macroeconomic stability and protect the poor amid slow growth and high inflation. Business Day TV caught up with Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa, to discuss Africa’s Pulse, the region’s biannual macroeconomic analysis, in greater detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

World Bank sounds note of caution on Africa’s debt sustainability

Tightening global financial conditions have led to an increase in the number of countries at high risk of debt distress, lender says
Economy
5 months ago

WATCH: Emerging market currencies take hit on dollar strength

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst, Kim Silberman
Markets
22 hours ago

WATCH: Load-shedding darkens prospects for factories

Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: Growth fears weigh on investors as central banks hike rates

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA doing well, says Reserve Bank as it hails ...
Economy
2.
World Bank says taming runaway inflation is SA’s ...
Economy
3.
Dithering over EVs could cost SA its crown as ...
Economy
4.
Private-sector activity falls to lowest since ...
Economy
5.
Gauteng helps launch R300m debt fund for township ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.