WATCH: What Opec’s 2-million barrel cut could mean for SA

Business Day TV speaks to David Elmes from Warwick Business School

06 October 2022 - 22:04
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil prices have soared after Opec+ agreed to slash production by 2-million barrels per day. Business Day TV discussed what this move means for oil markets with David Elmes from Warwick Business School.

