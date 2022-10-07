Mandla Msibi returns as MEC after double murder charges are dropped

Worries over the global economy deepened after chipmakers Samsung and AMD flagged a slump in demand, blaming inflation, higher interest rates and the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
‘You will recall that Msibi stepped aside after he was charged with serious charges. He has shown discipline and his charges were therefore withdrawn,’ said Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane
Mandla Msibi, who recently had charges of double murder withdrawn, has made a comeback to the Mpumalanga cabinet as MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta).
On Friday, premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane reshuffled her cabinet, bringing back Msibi, saying the reshuffle was the government’s efforts to advance and expedite service delivery.
“It is therefore important that we place people in positions of leadership who are able to drive sustainable service delivery in a dignified and honourable manner.
“I have made a decision to place Mandla Msibi as MEC for Cogta. You will recall that Msibi stepped aside after he was charged with serious charges. He has shown discipline and his charges were therefore withdrawn. I’m sure that Msibi will help municipalities to deliver services,” Mtshweni-Tsipane said.
Msibi was previously MEC for agriculture before criminal charges were brought against him.
“Current MEC for cogta Mandla Ndlovu will be moved to the department of public works roads and transport. This department requires leadership that will deal with infrastructure development. In our efforts to bring in new and young people and also balance gender, I decided to appoint Mpumi Hlophe as MEC for finance economic development and tourism.”
Ndlovu replaces Mohita Latchminarain while Hlophe replaces Vusi Mkhatshwa. Mkhatshwa and Latchminarain remain members of the legislature.
Msibi who is also treasurer of the ANC in Mpumalanga said he was happy that he had been appointed an MEC.
“I’m back at work. We shall deliver services to the people. I will not talk much about the issue of me stepping aside and charges [that were brought against me] but let me say the ANC needs to look at the step aside resolution because it seems like it's being used to purge other members,” Msibi told Sowetan on Friday.
Msibi and his co-accused were charged with the murders of Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya in August 2021 outside Coyote’s shisanyama in Mbombela.
The third victim, Sfiso Mpila, survived.
Msibi was elected provincial treasurer of the ANC in April in absentia as he had stepped aside at the time due to the criminal charges.
