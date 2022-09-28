Takealot is flouting health and safety rules, department says

In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
Online retail company Takealot has not been complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act at its warehouse in Kempton Park, Gauteng, the employment and labour department says.
The department’s inspection and enforcement services inspectors found parts of the facility posed a danger to workers.
“Takealot’s breach of a number of labour laws at the warehouse was uncovered on Tuesday during the department’s joint ‘mega blitz’ inspections, which started on Monday in [Gauteng],” said spokesperson Mishack Magakwe.
The department conducted physical and administration inspections at the company and also engaged with employees. The company was found in contravention of several regulations in terms of the act:
He said management was also served with a notice direction to improve clinic facilities, create demarcated driveways inside the warehouse and improve warehouse risk assessment specification.
The company was issued with three prohibition notices, which prevent them from allowing contractors onsite with stepladders without non-skid rubber; storing chemicals in a general storage area on racks in that they are flammable and can have adverse effects on the health and safety of employees; and deducting money from employees for protective safety shoes.
The department granted Takealot 60 days to get its house in order.
The inspection was led by the department’s inspector-general Aggy Moiloa, who told Takealot management that the department was willing to help them comply with labour laws.
“We don’t take pleasure in seeing you being squeamish. We don’t want that because we hardly ever subscribe to the ‘stick approach’, unless we are pushed to the limits — and if you push us, you are going to see that,” said Moiloa.
Compliance orders were issued after inspectors also found that Takealot was not complying with the Unemployment Insurance Act; Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act; and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
The department inspected 19 workplaces on Tuesday, where contraventions were found mostly in occupational health and safety.
“It’s been a trend [of contraventions] throughout the country. The compliance levels range from 18% to just under 40%,” said Moiloa.
Eleven undocumented foreigners and two employers were arrested at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park and three people were arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The department said there were outstanding cases in the Silverton area, where home affairs immigration agents were still verifying documents.
The joint operation, also involving the department of home affairs’ immigration services and the police, continues.
Takealot is flouting health and safety rules, department says
The employment and labour department say inspectors found that parts of the facility pose a danger to workers
