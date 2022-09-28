Jagersfontein dam owner says reports of second collapse are ‘unfounded’

In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
Africa needs to think strategically and position itself properly for supply chain capture
The former cabinet minister says he intends to plead not guilty and will not interfere with witnesses
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The publication of the annual results for the year ended March 31 is dependent on the approval of the restructuring plan
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
After decades focusing on the greenhouse gas CO2, policymakers have begun to recognise the threat posed by methane
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
Jagersfontein Developments, the owner of a mine waste dam that partially collapsed two weeks ago, denied on Wednesday that another dam wall had collapsed, contradicting a statement from the Free State government.
“There has been no further breach of any kind at the facility,” the company said, adding reports about a further collapse are “unfounded and untrue”.
After rain on Sunday and Monday, storm water is flowing in areas where mine waste has spilt, Jagersfontein Developments said, and government officials were on site with the company on Tuesday to deal with flows through an adjacent dam.
The provincial government late on Tuesday said another mine dam wall had collapsed, adding it was still trying to establish the extent of the water flow and emergency crews were at the scene.
The tailings dam collapse on September 11, unleashed a flood of grey sludge that swept away houses and cars, leaving one person dead and scores injured.
The day after the collapse, the department of water & sanitation authorised Jagersfontein Developments to pump mine waste from a second compartment of the dam into the historic Jagersfontein diamond mine pit, a process the company said on Wednesday it had started.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jagersfontein dam owner says reports of second collapse are ‘unfounded’
Company contradicts statement from Free State government, saying there has been no further breach ‘of any kind’
Jagersfontein Developments, the owner of a mine waste dam that partially collapsed two weeks ago, denied on Wednesday that another dam wall had collapsed, contradicting a statement from the Free State government.
“There has been no further breach of any kind at the facility,” the company said, adding reports about a further collapse are “unfounded and untrue”.
After rain on Sunday and Monday, storm water is flowing in areas where mine waste has spilt, Jagersfontein Developments said, and government officials were on site with the company on Tuesday to deal with flows through an adjacent dam.
The provincial government late on Tuesday said another mine dam wall had collapsed, adding it was still trying to establish the extent of the water flow and emergency crews were at the scene.
The tailings dam collapse on September 11, unleashed a flood of grey sludge that swept away houses and cars, leaving one person dead and scores injured.
The day after the collapse, the department of water & sanitation authorised Jagersfontein Developments to pump mine waste from a second compartment of the dam into the historic Jagersfontein diamond mine pit, a process the company said on Wednesday it had started.
Reuters
Another dam wall bursts in Jagersfontein
Mantashe has little chance of reversing court decision on tailings, lawyers say
HILARY JOFFE: Jagersfontein points to all-round failure to deal with tailings dams
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.