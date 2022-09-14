Six bodies of illegal miners found on N1 highway

International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
Just Share says any failure to take significant steps to reduce carbon emissions will have severe consequences for the economy in the future
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
South Korea issues arrest warrant for Terraform co-founder Do Kwon for alleged violations of the nation’s capital markets law
In the second quarter, consumers started to feel the pinch of higher food, fuel and energy prices as the war in Ukraine kept commodity prices elevated
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Both sides accuse each other of initiating hostilities in fight over Nagorno-Karabakh region
The supercar-maker’s Purosangue crossover, its most utilitarian model in its 75-year history, will hit showrooms next year
Six men believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners) were found dead in open veld next to the N1 freeway near Bosmont and New Canada, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said they had gunshot wounds.
“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage, though the victims are suspected to be illegal miners,” she said.
A police investigation is under way.
Muridili said Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has instructed the Johannesburg district to mobilise all the necessary resources, including the K9 unit and forensic services, to comb the scene for evidence.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gauteng traffic police confirmed Johannesburg emergency services were at the scene alongside the N1, and that preliminary information was it was related to illegal miners. The Crime Air Network said there were six victims, most of whom had been shot.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Six bodies of illegal miners found on N1 highway
Police says the victims had gunshot wounds
Six men believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners) were found dead in open veld next to the N1 freeway near Bosmont and New Canada, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said they had gunshot wounds.
“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage, though the victims are suspected to be illegal miners,” she said.
A police investigation is under way.
Muridili said Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has instructed the Johannesburg district to mobilise all the necessary resources, including the K9 unit and forensic services, to comb the scene for evidence.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gauteng traffic police confirmed Johannesburg emergency services were at the scene alongside the N1, and that preliminary information was it was related to illegal miners. The Crime Air Network said there were six victims, most of whom had been shot.
TimesLIVE
Authorities were warned years ago of security risk at mines
Gauteng premier Makhura says illegal miners are an ‘armed force’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.