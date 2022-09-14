×

National

Six bodies of illegal miners found on N1 highway

Police says the victims had gunshot wounds

14 September 2022 - 15:24 Agency Staff
Picture: GARETH WILSON
Six men believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners) were found dead in open veld next to the N1 freeway near Bosmont and New Canada, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said they had gunshot wounds.

“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage, though the victims are suspected to be illegal miners,” she said.

A police investigation is under way.

Muridili said Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has instructed the Johannesburg district to mobilise all the necessary resources, including the K9 unit and forensic services, to comb the scene for evidence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gauteng traffic police confirmed Johannesburg emergency services were at the scene alongside the N1, and that preliminary information was it was related to illegal miners. The Crime Air Network said there were six victims, most of whom had been shot.

TimesLIVE

