Rain is hoping to entice competition authorities with its proposition that a third, strong mobile network operator is a better proposition than a duopoly
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nozizwe Zulu is an actress, puppeteer and voice-over artist.
JSE-listed precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater believes criminal activity as SA's abandoned mines could have been avoided had authorities taken heed of calls by the industry for tighter policing. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Authorities were warned years ago of security risk at mines
Illegal mining is rampant in gold mines and cable and copper theft is problematic in platinum group metals mines
JSE-listed precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater believes criminal activity as SA's abandoned mines could have been avoided had authorities taken heed of calls by the industry for tighter policing. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.