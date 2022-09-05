×

National

Van Loggerenberg flags Shivambu over top-secret report

BL Premium
05 September 2022 - 20:44 Erin Bates

Former revenue services senior manager Johann van Loggerenberg has lodged a complaint against EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu with the registrar of parliament over his possession of a top-secret report in late 2018.    

SA’s classified state information is governed by an act from 1982. Proposed legislation to replace it has been in the works for years, and subject to criticism on several points, including weak protection for journalists and whistle-blowers...

