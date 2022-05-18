Government to set conditions for SOE funding
Laying down criteria will simplify decisions on bailouts and reduce state entities’ reliance on the fiscus, finance minister Enoch Godongwana tells MPs
18 May 2022 - 18:13
National Treasury plans to lay down criteria for government funding of state-entities in a bid to reduce their reliance on the fiscus, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says.
Set conditions would simplify decisions by the National Treasury on bailouts for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have been a drain on government finances for many years, he told MPS on Wednesday...
