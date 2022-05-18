National Government to set conditions for SOE funding Laying down criteria will simplify decisions on bailouts and reduce state entities’ reliance on the fiscus, finance minister Enoch Godongwana tells MPs B L Premium

National Treasury plans to lay down criteria for government funding of state-entities in a bid to reduce their reliance on the fiscus, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says.

Set conditions would simplify decisions by the National Treasury on bailouts for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have been a drain on government finances for many years, he told MPS on Wednesday...