National Pravin Gordhan says no to offloading bankrupt Denel Gordhan has suggested that Denel should always be under some form of state control for security reasons

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has ruled out offloading Denel, the broke state-owned arms manufacturer that is on the brink of collapse and is struggling to pay salaries.

Denel, which is one of the many parastatals struggling to recover from state capture, has recorded huge losses in recent years and owes staff R650m in outstanding salaries and suppliers R900m...