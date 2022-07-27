×

National

Eskom looks to private sector to help with R990bn it needs for new generation

To meet the country’s future energy needs, at least R1.2-trillion will be required in electricity investment before 2030

27 July 2022 - 16:35 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 27 July 2022 - 23:04

Eskom is readying itself for more competition in the SA electricity market, saying it would need private sector investors to help foot the R1.2-trillion needed to install sufficient new generation capacity.

“We need to understand that it is going to become a competitive business, especially the generation and distribution [of electricity],” said Matthew Mflathelwa, GM of strategy and planning at Eskom...

