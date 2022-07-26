×

Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa’s energy fix hinges on the leniency of his pet reptiles

The biggest challenge for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been trying to change the utility’s culture

26 July 2022 - 15:16 Jabulani Sikhakhane

When a character named English Bob arrives in the town of Big Whiskey, Wyoming, a deputy sheriff tells him and his companion to surrender their firearms to the authorities for the duration of their stay. Bob, who is packing two pistols, says they aren’t carrying any, adding, “We rely upon the goodwill of our fellow men and the forbearance of reptiles.”

These words from Clint Eastwood’s last western movie, Unforgiven, came to mind while listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his plan for dealing with the country’s energy crisis...

