HILARY JOFFE: Turf wars sabotage Eskom

UK assets may get some relief from UK prime minister’s resignation, but the focus is more likely to be on US employment and inflation data
The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
The food industry may have to relabel items such as mushroom ‘burgers’ and vegan ‘boerewors’
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Government is falling short in implementing a renewable energy policy
Independent Power Producers Office says it is doing all it can to speed up the procurement of new energy to ease the crippling shortage of electricity.
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj is expecting a stern test from the buoyant hosts
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
SA’s political leaders are scrambling to find emergency solutions to the latest load-shedding crisis. It’s a situation that has long needed political intervention, just not necessarily the kind the president and some of his ministers have offered so far.
Take first the illegal strike, which has over the past couple of weeks been the proverbial straw that tipped Eskom into stage 6 load-shedding. Eskom was already struggling to keep the lights on; the strike, and the violence and intimidation that accompanied it, took even more capacity out of the system, prompting even deeper power cuts. Now the striking workers have their 7% wage increase at a cost to Eskom of at least R1bn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: Turf wars sabotage Eskom
The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
SA’s political leaders are scrambling to find emergency solutions to the latest load-shedding crisis. It’s a situation that has long needed political intervention, just not necessarily the kind the president and some of his ministers have offered so far.
Take first the illegal strike, which has over the past couple of weeks been the proverbial straw that tipped Eskom into stage 6 load-shedding. Eskom was already struggling to keep the lights on; the strike, and the violence and intimidation that accompanied it, took even more capacity out of the system, prompting even deeper power cuts. Now the striking workers have their 7% wage increase at a cost to Eskom of at least R1bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.