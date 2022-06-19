Zondo commission promises Sunday night file of the final state capture report
Final report could name the grand architect of state capture
19 June 2022 - 19:30
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo missed the court-ordered deadline to submit the final report on state capture by Wednesday, and is expected to do so via email “sometime” on Sunday night.
A printed copy of the fifth and final section of the state capture inquiry report will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a ceremony at the Union Buildings on Monday at 6pm. ..
