Zondo singles out EOH for praise in state capture report

The IT company investigated itself after claims of corruption at the very top during the Zuma years

12 May 2022 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

How do you fix corruption? It’s a question many South Africans are asking. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to acknowledge this concern, with his  comments about people’s fears that the government might not manage the KwaZulu-Natal flood relief funds without theft.

After the looting of  an estimated R14bn during the 2020 Covid personal protection equipment free-for-all, there is little faith in the trustworthiness even  of the  governing party’s leaders. This was highlighted last month when KZN premier Sihle Zikalala commandeered a water tanker for his own household and eThekwini municipal staff were apparently stopped from  helping themselves to care packages meant for flood victims and volunteers...

