Zondo singles out EOH for praise in state capture report
The IT company investigated itself after claims of corruption at the very top during the Zuma years
12 May 2022 - 05:00
How do you fix corruption? It’s a question many South Africans are asking. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to acknowledge this concern, with his comments about people’s fears that the government might not manage the KwaZulu-Natal flood relief funds without theft.
After the looting of an estimated R14bn during the 2020 Covid personal protection equipment free-for-all, there is little faith in the trustworthiness even of the governing party’s leaders. This was highlighted last month when KZN premier Sihle Zikalala commandeered a water tanker for his own household and eThekwini municipal staff were apparently stopped from helping themselves to care packages meant for flood victims and volunteers...
