POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zondo’s final state capture report to be submitted
19 June 2022 - 16:56
The state capture inquiry — the culmination of years of investigation, in part by the media, and public hearings by chief justice Raymond Zondo into how the state was plundered under former president Jacob Zuma — will dominate this week.
The submission of the final instalment of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa will bring to a close Zondo’s tenure as chair of the commission probing the state capture. ..
