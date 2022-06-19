Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zondo’s final state capture report to be submitted B L Premium

The state capture inquiry — the culmination of years of investigation, in part by the media, and public hearings by chief justice Raymond Zondo into how the state was plundered under former president Jacob Zuma — will dominate this week.

The submission of the final instalment of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa will bring to a close Zondo’s tenure as chair of the commission probing the state capture. ..