Almost ‘a miracle that Treasury was saved from Guptas’ tentacles’, says Zondo

The National Treasury under the leadership of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and later Nhlanhla Nene put up great resistance to several attempts by former president Jacob Zuma and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to commit wrongdoing.

This is according to state capture inquiry chair chief justice Raymond Zondo, who officially handed over part 4 of the commission’s report to the presidency and released it to the public on Friday.

“The stance taken by Minister Gordhan and Minister Nene during their respective terms of office as ministers of finance in terms of which they were not prepared to approve wrong or unlawful projects or transactions did not endear them to President Zuma and some of their colleagues in the cabinet,” the Zondo report states.

“They both testified that some of their colleagues in the cabinet became hostile to them and the National Treasury.

“The reason for that hostility by members of the cabinet towards the National Treasury may have been because they identified themselves with President Zuma’s wishes with regards to those transactions or projects because their departments also had transitions or projects that they wanted the National Treasury to approve, which it did not approve.”