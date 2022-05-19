Ramaphosa will deliver plan to implement Zondo inquiry guidance in October
A letter to parliament clarifies when the president will present his plan to implement state capture report’s recommendations, after confusion about dates
19 May 2022 - 12:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa has clarified in a letter to parliament that he will deliver his plan to implement the recommendations in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture inquiry report on October 15.
Zondo has four weeks remaining until he must submit his fifth and final report on state capture...
