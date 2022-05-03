Study finds excise tax a better option than cigarette ban in 2020

Had the government raised excise tax substantially instead of banning the sale of tobacco products in 2020, it would have achieved a similar public health outcome, received more revenue and possibly avoided further entrenching the illicit market.

This is according to a study conducted by Kirsten van der Zee, Samantha Filby and Prof Corné van Walbeek of the research unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (Reep) at the University of Cape Town.

Their research found the 20-week national ban on the sale of cigarettes in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown disrupted the market in SA greatly.

“The ban inadvertently benefited manufacturers who were previously disproportionately involved in illicit activities. These manufacturers increased their market share even after the ban was lifted. The ban may have further entrenched SA’s already large illicit market. Our results show there are unintended consequences associated with a temporary ban on the sale of cigarettes,” they said.