National Freedom Day Ramaphosa urges resilience amid grim realities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed the government to managing public resources wisely and to take a firm stand against corruption that has delayed the agenda to improve people’s lives.

In his keynote address at Freedom Day celebrations in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said SA was a resilient nation and would overcome the challenges it was faced with...