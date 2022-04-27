×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Covid-19 hospital admissions on the rise

27 April 2022 - 09:11 TimesLIVE
Picture: 123RF/patrickdaxenbichler
Picture: 123RF/patrickdaxenbichler

The number of people being hospitalised for Covid-19 is on the rise.

In its latest report released on Tuesday night, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases announced that 83 admissions had been reported between Monday and Tuesday nights.

This bring the total number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 1,900 with 996 being in public facilities and 904 in public facilities.

The number of Covid-19 infections is also on a steady increase.

The institute reported 5,062 new Covid-19 infections in the latest 24-hour cycle — bringing the positivity rate to 18.4%.

Gauteng accounts for the most cases (46%), followed by KwaZulu- Natal with 29%,  Western Cape 11% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounting for 4%. Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% of the total number of cases while the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of the new cases. 

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths and of these, six occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,348 to date,” the institute said.

TimesLIVE

SA scientists closely monitoring rise in new Covid cases

Infections have more than doubled in the past week with most of them in Gauteng
National
1 day ago

Fears Beijing may suffer same Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown fate

Orders for mass testing in Beijing’s biggest district, while Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown misery drags into a fourth week
World
1 day ago

Covid-19 gives a boost to ‘unaffordable’ national health plan

Not only did the pandemic heighten the need to broaden access to healthcare, it showed that the private and public sectors can collaborate, says the ...
National
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs ...
National
2.
‘Angry’ Amcu and NUM members reject Sibanye’s ...
National / Labour
3.
Call between Sydney Mufamadi and US adviser may ...
National
4.
Reinsurer Lloyd’s of London expects repeat of ...
National
5.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case postponed after lawyer ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.