Simelane says centre partner Odendaal is a huge loss for the Lions

While Lions centre Wandisile Simelane sees the imminent departure of fellow centre and leader Burger Odendaal as a huge loss for the union, he believes it is also an opportunity for someone else to step up.

Odendaal, 29, is set to play his last game for the franchise when they face the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Wales on May 21. After that clash Odendaal will join English side Wasps ahead of the new season.

The inside-centre has been a colossal figure at the youthful Lions since joining them from the Bulls in 2020. Besides being a senior player, the Bloemfontein-born centre has also captained the young side in the URC.

“It’s going to be a huge loss. Burger’s leadership qualities are huge and just having him in the team is big. He is one of those guys who has a noticeable presence,” Simelane said.

“It will be a big loss for us but also another opportunity for somebody else to step up and fill his shoes. As much as it is disappointing, we will have to find someone soon and they must step up.”