SAPS mask supplier fined for price gouging
It marks the first successful prosecution for excessive pricing during public procurement of PPE
02 May 2022 - 16:21
The Competition Tribunal has imposed a R3.44m fine for excessive pricing on the company that supplied face masks to the SA Police Service (SAPS) at a cost of R32.50 per mask during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tsutsumani Business Enterprises was found guilty of price gouging by the tribunal on April 28 in contravention of the Competition Act and consumer protection regulations, marking the first successful prosecution for excessive pricing during public procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for Covid-19. The ruling was welcomed by the Competition Commission, which investigates companies for violating competition law before referring such matters to the tribunal for a ruling...
