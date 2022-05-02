National / Health Spike of 40% in maternal deaths during pandemic reverses years of progress Expectant women suffer double blow: risk of severe disease and disrupted health services B L Premium

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating toll on pregnant women in SA, triggering a 40% increase in maternal deaths and a 10% increase in stillbirths in the year to April 2021, research published in the SA Health Review shows.

The trend reverses hard-won gains in maternal health in SA, which in the decade before Covid-19 saw a steady decline in deaths among women before, during and immediately after childbirth...