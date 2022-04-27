Covid-19 grant criteria revised to curb corruption, says Lindiwe Zulu
Threshold for eligibility will now exclude anyone who earns more than R350 a month
27 April 2022 - 17:03
Rampant fraud and corruption in the administration of the special Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant and recent budget cuts contributed to the overhaul of its eligibility criteria, according to the social development department.
The disbursement of the R350 grant, which was introduced in 2020 as part of the state’s support to individuals who lost their income as a result of the pandemic, has been plagued by mismanagement, with more than 25,000 people, including 5,812 government employees, having fraudulently received the grant, costing the country more than R8.78m...
