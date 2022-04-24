×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

SA cities need inclusive approach to address governance challenges, says report

24 April 2022 - 17:57 Staff writer
Some actions cities can take include improving energy efficiency in buildings and designing streets to avoid traffic congestion, the report says. Picture: 123RF/DONGLIZHANG
Some actions cities can take include improving energy efficiency in buildings and designing streets to avoid traffic congestion, the report says. Picture: 123RF/DONGLIZHANG

SA Cities Network’s (SACN) latest State of Cities report strongly points to the need for a “whole-of-government and all-of-society approach” to address rampant urban governance issues.

The report is a five-year analysis of nine key cities and their performance, and includes trends, insights, inclusivity, productivity and governance.

The report found that many governance issues have been affected by recent emergencies in the financial, health, corruption and climate environments.

The report, published since 2004, is a yardstick report focused on how cities can be drivers of social change. It shows how apartheid spatial planning has remained largely unchanged, and how, though cities are resilient, they face pressures that drive local and national development.

The 2021 report applies a governance lens to diagnose progress made towards achieving productive, inclusive, sustainable and spatially transformed cities — while demonstrating how civil society, business, government and citizens need to work together to address ongoing issues at the city level.

“This is because by 2050 the SA population is expected to grow by between nine- to 24-million people, many of whom will live in cities or towns. Given that cities are crucial for global development, their performance in delivering basic services ... is inextricably linked to the wellbeing of their citizens,” said Sithole Mbanga, CEO of the SA Cities Network.

The nine cities analysed in the latest report are Buffalo City, Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Johannesburg, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay, Msunduzi and Tshwane. The insights gained in each city pertain to people and households, the economy, social fabric, sustainability, city finance, service delivery, citizen engagement and transport.

“In order for cities to meet their objectives of becoming more economically and socially inclusive, sustainable and spatially transformed, a whole-of-government and all-of-society approach is required,” Mbanga said.

The report found that while city governance was complex and challenging, it also had to respond to globalisation issues such as climate change, inequality, political instability, terrorism, migration, social polarisation and pandemics.

To achieve this, it was found that local government funding bases needed broadening, and resources for strategic projects and community assistance should not be eaten up by operating costs.

“A pursuit of all-of-society partnerships is essential for cities to make the most of the funding they do have. Urban autonomy is not achieved through delegation, funding and intergovernmental arrangements alone. There is a need for a new approach to urban governance and a renewed look at urban structures,” said Mbanga.

TimesLIVE

Recovering from the floods will cost KZN more than R12bn, Zikalala says

The damage wrought is the worst on record, and the SA Weather Service, the amount of rain KwaZulu-Natal experienced in 48 hours was normally the ...
National
3 days ago

BIG READ: The answer to the land question? It’s the constitution, stupid

Simple steps can be taken to ensure that our vacant lots sprout buildings and not blackjacks
Life
2 months ago

Makhura’s state of the province address to focus on making Gauteng great again

The premier will focus on recalibrating social policy to improve educational and health outcomes, fight crime and protect the vulnerable
National
2 months ago

Treasury DG says corruption could turn SA into a failed state

Dondo Mogajane warns the country is sliding towards becoming a failing state
News
1 month ago

Three African countries need $280bn to combat effects of climate change

Trillions of dollars of investment will be needed across the continent, but countries face impediments to raising the capital
National
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Scrap heap for Toyotas damaged in KZN floods
National
2.
Zondo hands belated report to Ramaphosa as he ...
National
3.
ANC demands better from Eskom amid persistent ...
National
4.
Eskom board member tells Scopa we cannot be the ...
National
5.
Joburg is in ‘ruins’, says mayor Mpho Phalatse
National

Related Articles

AYABONGA CAWE: Failing state means we have no ballasts for future disasters

Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: To fix assets, municipalities first need to know what they ...

Opinion

Joburg is in ‘ruins’, says mayor Mpho Phalatse

National

Tshwane mayor’s speech delayed by EFF, ANC disruptions

National

SA’s four possible economic futures

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.