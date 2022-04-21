National Recovering from the floods will cost KZN more than R12bn, Zikalala says The damage wrought is the worst on record, and the SA Weather Service says the amount of rain KwaZulu-Natal experienced in 48 hours is the normal 60-day total B L Premium

Rebuilding and repairs after the recent storms and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal will cost about R12bn, according to premier Sihle Zikalala.

Giving an update on the damage and the funds required, Zikalala said R143m from the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant and R539m from the Urban Settlement Development Grant were immediately available to assist eThekwini, the worst-hit district...