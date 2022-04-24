×

National

Bus operators offer unions revised 6% wage increase, parties to meet again Tuesday

Offer increased as struggling industry seeks to avoid strike

24 April 2022 - 17:41 Luyolo Mkentane

Passenger bus operators have once again increased their wage offer to unions to 6% in a bid to strike a wage hike deal and avoid possible strike action. 

The parties met last week under the auspices of the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac) — a platform where employers and unions agree on wages and conditions of employment — where employers revised their wage offer from 5.3% to 6%...

