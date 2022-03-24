SA’s four possible economic futures
The status quo cannot last; SA is approaching a tipping point that may involve radical discontinuity — for good or ill. A new scenario planning exercise shows four potential trajectories
24 March 2022 - 05:00
If there’s one subject guaranteed to rile South Africans, it’s a prediction that the country is becoming a failed state. Future scenarios developed by an independent think-tank put the odds of this happening — either rapidly or through a slow-burning descent — at better than even.
Of the four scenarios developed by the Centre for Risk Analysis (CRA), the risk advisory arm of the SA Institute of Race Relations, two result in SA’s decline and two show positive change...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now