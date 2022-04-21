National Tshwane mayor’s speech delayed by EFF, ANC disruptions Mayor Randall Williams outlines city's priorities in speech delayed by opposition parties

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams faced delays in delivering his state of the city address as opposition parties attempted to have council speaker Murunwa Makwarela (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2022-01-20-cope-councillor-murunwa-makwarela-replaces-das-katlego-mathebe-as-new-council-speaker-for-tshwane/)recuse himself.

The EFF and the ANC fought hard to have Makwarela step down over a council investigation into allegations raised by a council employee, Tiyiselani Babane, involving alleged sexual assault and the use of blue lights, among other things...