Makhura's state of the province address to focus on making Gauteng great again

Faced with a reputation of poor delivery, Gauteng premier David Makhura will on Monday highlight measures his government will put in place to reignite the economy of the province and create jobs.

The coronavirus pandemic battered the SA economy, which declined 6.4% in 2020 and led to a loss of about 1.4-million jobs. Gauteng, the country’s economic hub, was not spared, contributing significantly to the loss...