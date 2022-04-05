JUDICIARY
David Unterhalter’s recusal error a hot topic at JSC interviews
Judicial Service Commission interviews candidates for two vacant posts in the Constitutional Court
05 April 2022 - 23:51
Acting judge David Unterhalter’s previous involvement in an appeal in two courts was a point of contention in Tuesday’s Judicial Service Commission interviews for the two vacant posts in the Constitutional Court.
The interviews started in the morning with senior advocate Alan Dodson and judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Mahube Molemela, and Owen Rogers facing the panel. The day’s interviews were marked by even-handed chairing and decorum. Tensions rose, however, as the day progressed and reached a climax when Unterhalter appeared from late afternoon...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now