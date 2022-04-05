National JUDICIARY David Unterhalter’s recusal error a hot topic at JSC interviews Judicial Service Commission interviews candidates for two vacant posts in the Constitutional Court B L Premium

Acting judge David Unterhalter’s previous involvement in an appeal in two courts was a point of contention in Tuesday’s Judicial Service Commission interviews for the two vacant posts in the Constitutional Court.

The interviews started in the morning with senior advocate Alan Dodson and judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Mahube Molemela, and Owen Rogers facing the panel. The day’s interviews were marked by even-handed chairing and decorum. Tensions rose, however, as the day progressed and reached a climax when Unterhalter appeared from late afternoon...