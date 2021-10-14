CHRIS OXTOBY: JSC appointments not black and white

Controversy about judicial appointments in SA is not new, and it has often revolved around the race (and, to some extent, gender) of the candidate. The issue has again raised its head after last week’s decision by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) not to list judge David Unterhalter or advocate Alan Dodson as candidates for appointment to the Constitutional Court.

Much of the public debate has attributed the exclusion of Unterhalter and Dodson to the fact that they’re white men, prompting a fresh debate about the appointment of white men to the judiciary.

We’ve been here before. The JSC’s repeated refusal to recommend advocate Jeremy Gauntlett for judicial appointment caused outrage a decade or so ago. In 2013, a JSC commissioner resigned after challenging the commission to have an "honest debate" to "deal with the uncomfortable perception that the graffiti on its wall reads: ‘White men can’t judge.’"

The issue is nuanced, so reducing it to a matter of race risks misdiagnosing the problem.

Several white men were recommended for appointment to the Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga high courts following the JSC interviews. But is there something about the Constitutional Court vacancies that closes the door to white male candidates?

Dodson is a highly regarded lawyer, with a demonstrable and impressive record in land reform matters, as shown by his previous judicial experience on the Land Claims Court. But he’s not a sitting judge, and it doesn’t seem completely unreasonable for the JSC to prefer candidates who are on the bench.

Few would dispute that Unterhalter is a leading lawyer in SA, and it’s certainly surprising that he wasn’t on the list. Ostensible reasons include his membership of the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (from which he resigned before the April interviews), and the fact that he’s only been a high court judge for about three years. Not directly mentioned in the interviews was his role as counsel for President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Marikana commission of inquiry.

So there are reasons at play in the non-appointment of Dodson and Unterhalter that are not necessarily related to race and gender — even if they are not overly convincing.