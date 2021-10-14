JSC: Tipping the scales of justice
The JSC sat last week to consider candidates to fill vacancies on various senior court benches. All eyes have been on the Constitutional Court — but the lower courts are as critical to the rule of law
14 October 2021 - 05:00
The Constitutional Court has announced the schedule for its fourth term in November. But who will preside over the 10 cases listed remains a mystery.
SA’s apex court currently has five vacancies on the bench, following the retirement of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and two others on Monday. There is, at least, a shortlist of five for the vacancies left by Edwin Cameron and John Froneman in 2019 and 2020. But there’s no knowing when President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce their replacements...
