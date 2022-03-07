National

Stage 2 load-shedding to begin this afternoon

Rotational power cuts were meant to kick in from 9pm on Monday but this has been moved earlier to 5pm

07 March 2022 - 16:45 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/PHIVE 015
Picture: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Stage 2 load-shedding will be in place from 5pm on Monday afternoon, Eskom has announced.

The struggling power utility had initially said the power cuts would kick in from 9pm on Monday, but that was changed just 20 minutes later.

“Medupi unit 3 broke down a short while ago. This requires stage 2 load-shedding to be implemented continuously starting at 5pm this afternoon until 5am on Wednesday,” the updated information said.

Eskom said in its initial release: “This load-shedding is required for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend. [Additional] load-shedding might be required at short notice should there be any further significant breakdowns.”

Eskom said that since Monday morning, a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei powerstations tripped, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced to shut down.

“This, in addition to other units that had tripped at the weekend, reduced available generation capacity, forcing Eskom to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on,” spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Total breakdowns amounted to 14,508MW while planned maintenance was 6,307MW of capacity.

“While we expect some generation units to return to service over the next 24 hours, Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all nonessential items,” Eskom said.

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Onerous processes snuffing out spark of hope for energy supply

If Nersa is unable to streamline the process of liberalising the electricity market, then government intervention is required
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom to delay steam generator replacement at Koeberg

The power utility cannot confirm if the delay in the replacement of Unit 2’s steam generators will result in additional costs
National
3 days ago

Transnet dysfunction costs Exxaro R5bn in lost exports

Dysfunctional rail and ports punish coal supplier, but profit surges 56% on higher prices
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Motsepe
National
2.
De Lille’s department struggles to get government ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa defends SA’s stance on Russia-Ukraine ...
National
4.
Sars disallows R1.8bn of R2.9bn in home office ...
National
5.
Treasury notice on procurement is advice, not an ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom to open bidding for private generators to access vacant land

National

US says $8.5bn climate funding pledged to SA is for retiring coal plants not EVs

World / Americas

Eskom’s myriad tender deviations passed ‘to avoid blackouts’, MPs told

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.