Eskom's myriad tender deviations passed 'to avoid blackouts', MPs told Treasury sometimes forced to approve requests for the sake of service delivery

The Treasury, which has previously cautioned state-owned power utility Eskom over its many requests for deviating from normal procurement laws, says it mostly approves the requests to avoid hampering the utility’s ability to supply electricity.

Government entities and departments are permitted to submit requests for deviation from or expansion of procurement legislation, which requires open bidding processes, in exceptional circumstances such as another organ of state needed to provide services. Expansions allow entities to use existing contracts without requesting new bids from suppliers...