Eskom’s myriad tender deviations passed ‘to avoid blackouts’, MPs told
Treasury sometimes forced to approve requests for the sake of service delivery
01 March 2022 - 19:25
The Treasury, which has previously cautioned state-owned power utility Eskom over its many requests for deviating from normal procurement laws, says it mostly approves the requests to avoid hampering the utility’s ability to supply electricity.
Government entities and departments are permitted to submit requests for deviation from or expansion of procurement legislation, which requires open bidding processes, in exceptional circumstances such as another organ of state needed to provide services. Expansions allow entities to use existing contracts without requesting new bids from suppliers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now