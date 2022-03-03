Transnet dysfunction costs Exxaro R5bn in lost exports
Exxaro joins a host of companies that have been counting the costs of inefficiencies at rail operator
03 March 2022 - 08:00
UPDATED 03 March 2022 - 23:02
Exxaro, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, suffered about R5bn in lost export sales due to bottlenecks in the country’s rail network, the latest reminder of one of the biggest constraints on the flagging economy.
Exxaro joins a host of companies in the mining industry and other sectors that have been counting the costs of inefficiencies at Transnet, whose sprawling supply chain infrastructure spanning a railway network, cargo trains and ports makes it a crucial player in the economy...
