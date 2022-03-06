Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Onerous processes snuffing out spark of hope for energy supply B L Premium

Mandated with cutting red tape across government, Sipho Nkosi has a daunting task as head of the new unit within the presidency. There’s so much red tape. But this one area is so important to our economic recovery that it needs special attention.

The cumbersome approval processes private companies are still required to navigate before being allowed to generate their own electricity are extreme. They completely undermine what President Cyril Ramaphosa was trying to achieve when he scrapped the need for a licence for self-generation energy plants of up to 100MW — energy security. We have an ongoing electricity supply crisis that is a binding constraint on investment, growth and job creation. This needs to be resolved urgently...